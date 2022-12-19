Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.26. 352,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 307,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. The company has a market cap of C$929.60 million and a PE ratio of 40.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.68.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$129.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

