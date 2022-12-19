EAC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,821.43 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. EAC has a market cap of $20.67 million and $34,821.43 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00381193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0767118 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,798.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

