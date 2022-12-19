Electroneum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,299.26 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.37 million and $24,299.26 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,333,357 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.