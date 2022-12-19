Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.02 and last traded at $41.78. 5,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Specifically, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $868.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,633,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $14,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 138,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

