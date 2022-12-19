Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enovix by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $11.19 on Monday. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.