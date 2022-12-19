Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $365.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $310.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.82.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $303.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.