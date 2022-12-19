Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.68. 35,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,463. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

