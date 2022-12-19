EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.40. 17,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,828. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

