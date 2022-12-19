EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

