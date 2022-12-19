EOS (EOS) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. EOS has a total market cap of $928.10 million and approximately $135.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00005197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00026054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002276 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004157 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,410,070 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

