EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $405.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.87.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $333.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.09. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $699.12.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

