Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $267.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $284.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $212.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $205.76 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

