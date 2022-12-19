EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Raised to €182.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale to €182.00 ($191.58) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($151.58) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

