European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.60

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 1546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
European Wax Center Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $846.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.