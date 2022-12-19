European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.60

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 1546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

European Wax Center Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $846.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in European Wax Center by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 398,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,167,000 after acquiring an additional 249,649 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in European Wax Center by 57.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 638,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 71.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 729,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 249,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

