Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVK opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.21.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

