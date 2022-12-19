Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of EVK opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.21.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.