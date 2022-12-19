Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ES. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy



Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

