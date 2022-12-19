Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $885,963.70

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $99.31 million and $885,963.70 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

