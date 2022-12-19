Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($22.11) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evotec Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR EVT traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €15.39 ($16.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Evotec has a 52-week low of €15.53 ($16.35) and a 52-week high of €44.94 ($47.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 384.63.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

