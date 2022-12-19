Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.74

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.74 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 111020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

