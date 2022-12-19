Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.63. Expro Group shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 732 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Expro Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,205 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

