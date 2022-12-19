Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,104.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SiTime Stock Down 5.2 %

SITM stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 241,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $303.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.77.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SiTime by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 41.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 285.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.