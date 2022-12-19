Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.71.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.