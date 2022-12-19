FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Price Performance

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The firm has a market cap of $3,504.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Institutional Trading of FedNat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading

