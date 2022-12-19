Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Stock Position Lessened by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 6.5% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newfound Research LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDMO. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FDMO opened at $43.05 on Monday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

