Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

