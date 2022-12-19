Financial Contrast: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Gaming and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.28 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.20 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.27 -$29.93 million ($0.57) -21.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Super League Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54% Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super League Gaming and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Super League Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.21%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Bowlero.

Summary

Bowlero beats Super League Gaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

