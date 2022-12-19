Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires 39,288 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.20% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,093,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $22,711,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,360.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 887,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $12,167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $9,785,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CGGO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,795. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $25.25.

