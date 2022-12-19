Financial Council Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $384.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

