Financial Council Asset Management Inc Invests $202,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.88. 205,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,905,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.