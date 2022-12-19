First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,962. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in First BanCorp. by 19.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 237,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

