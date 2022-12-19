First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 90,487 shares.The stock last traded at $30.67 and had previously closed at $30.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBMS. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

