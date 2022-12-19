Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 610,052 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,659,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 556.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 499,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

