Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $175.54 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

