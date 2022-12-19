Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,975 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $17.42 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.61%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

