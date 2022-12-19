Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.