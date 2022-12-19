Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIGB opened at $45.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

