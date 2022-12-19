Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.35 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

