Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFD stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

