Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $19.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
