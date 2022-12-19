FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.99

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 42941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Further Reading

