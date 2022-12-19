Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 5,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

FCAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,315. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

About Fortress Capital Acquisition

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

