Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 228 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $248.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

