Fragasso Group Inc. Has $36.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.14 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.