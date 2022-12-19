Fragasso Group Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,476 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FNDE opened at $24.63 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

