Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 131,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

