Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 2,598 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,462,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1,572.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

