Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

