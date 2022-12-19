Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $249.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.36. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

