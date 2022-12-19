Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 107,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.

Further Reading

