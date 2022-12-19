Fruth Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CTRA opened at $24.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

